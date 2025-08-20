Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
6

Join the Natural Law Revolution at Soundpath for Freedom in Philly

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Aug 20, 2025
2
6
Share
Transcript

Tired of shallow events that talk about “consciousness” but miss deeper truths? Frustrated by mainstream festivals that lack authentic community?

Join the Soundpath to Freedom Truth and Music Festival online and in person from August 29th to 31st. Watch free musical performances, comedy, and knowledge sharing from some of the most talented independent artists and activists around.

Come in person to the finale concert on August 31st featuring Derrick Broze/33, Prezence, Tatiana Moroz, Brendan Daniel, Joe Murray, Apophasis, LadyMaverik, and Konrad Rogoz from 3-11pm EST

Get your tickets now: https://soundpath.org/

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture