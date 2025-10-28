Its Still Important to Focus on Food Security as Technocracy Rises - Christian Westbrook

Do you remember Christian Westbrook aka Ice Age Farmer?

He was doing important work during COVID1984 and then in 2022 stopped posting.

Many people worried about his health and what happened to him. He’s recently popped back up, now under the name Unshadowed.

We had a wonderful discussion last week going over his absence, his poisoning with Fluoroquinolones, his spiritual and philosophical journey, and what he thinks people should be doing right now as Technocracy rises.

In this clip, we talk about food security and Exit and Build the world we want to see.

Watch the full interview Tackling Your Shadow & the Omni-Crisis with Christian Westbrook (Ice Age Farmer) https://theconsciousresistance.com/unshadowed-christian-iceagefarmer/