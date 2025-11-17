It's Been 20 Years Since My Arrest for Drug Possession!

I Made It!

Its officially been 20 years since my arrest for possession of crystal meth.

From January 2005 to September 2005 I was hooked on meth (and many other drugs). I ended up homeless and eventually living in a crack/meth house.

I was able to get myself sober in September but stayed in the drug dealing business and on November 16, 2005 I was arrested.

Next month I will be releasing my memoir, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prisons.

I can’t wait to share this!

Thanks for the love and support!