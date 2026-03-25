Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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Is the Iran War Another Gateway to The Great Reset? with Christian Westbrook

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Mar 25, 2026

Derrick Broze talks with Christian Westbrook aka UNSHADOWED (IAF) (formerly known as Ice Age Farmer) about the Iran War and how the attacks on oil and gas fields play perfectly into the hands of the Technocrats and their Great Reset plans.

Follow Christian at Unshadowed: https://substack.com/@unshadowed

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