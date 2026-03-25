Derrick Broze talks with Christian Westbrook aka UNSHADOWED (IAF) (formerly known as Ice Age Farmer) about the Iran War and how the attacks on oil and gas fields play perfectly into the hands of the Technocrats and their Great Reset plans.
Follow Christian at Unshadowed: https://substack.com/@unshadowed
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Is the Iran War Another Gateway to The Great Reset? with Christian Westbrook
Mar 25, 2026
Derrick Broze talks with Christian Westbrook aka UNSHADOWED (IAF) (formerly known as Ice Age Farmer) about the Iran War and how the attacks on oil and gas fields play perfectly into the hands of the Technocrats and their Great Reset plans.
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