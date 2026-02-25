Is The Government or CIA Behind The Mexican Cartels? (Derrick Broze on Kim Iversen)

Derrick Broze joins the show to discuss the fallout after the killing of Mexican Cartel leader “El Mencho”

Derrick Broze is an investigative journalist, author, and documentary filmmaker known for his deep, fact-driven exploration of power structures, institutions, and controversial topics often labeled as “conspiracy.” Rather than simply accepting or dismissing claims, Derrick approaches complex subjects through a research-based lens—debunking what lacks evidence while highlighting areas that merit closer scrutiny.

He is the creator of *The Pyramid of Power*, a 17-part investigative series https://thepyramidofpower.net/ (now also available in book form) that examines the influence of major institutions across society, including Big Tech, Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Banking, education systems, secret societies, and more. In 2018, he released the documentary *Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein*, which investigated Epstein’s network and the broader implications surrounding the case.

Beyond his investigative work, Derrick has shared a deeply personal side of his story in his memoir, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental and Physical Prisons https://amanofmyword.com. In the book, he details his journey through childhood trauma, addiction, crime, and incarceration—and how he ultimately transformed his life, finding purpose in journalism and activism. Today, Derrick combines personal experience with investigative reporting to examine both systemic issues and the human stories behind them.