Friends,
I have returned from the UK and Denmark. Wow! What an amazing two weeks connecting with beautiful people in Bath for The People's Reset: UK, and hosting 2 Activation's, one in North Wales, and the other in Copenhagen, Denmark.
This was such a humbling experience. When I started my activist and researcher journey 15 years ago I never thought I would end up having supporters in different parts of the planet that I've never visited. Truly blows my mind and fills my hear with love.
It also shows me I am on the right path.
I will have more to share about my experiences on my podcast next Monday night, but for now I want to share a brand new interview with David Icke which I recorded while in the UK.
In this wide ranging interview, David and I discuss his views on the hijacking of the independent media, the newly formed Independent Media Alliance, Elon Musk, Russell Brand, Alex Jones, the Zionist Lobby, Jesse Ventura, and what motivates him. Don't miss this informative and empowering interview!
WATCH the Interview with David Icke NOW!
The Exit and Build Challenge Continues!
This Friday at 11 am US Central / 5 pm UK time I am going to be hosting the 4th week of the 45-Day Exit and Build Challenge!
For the 4th week we will be focused on the topic of land, and how getting on the land is part of the Exit and Build strategy.
I will discuss the importance of land, how to get land, and answers for those who believe they will never be able to afford land.
Don't miss this empowering and educational episode in this ongoing challenge!
As a reminder, I am hosting this challenge every Friday until the U.S. election to highlight alternative paths outside of choosing apathy or focusing on political action.
You Do Not have to sign up to watch the livestream! Just follow our channels at 11 am US Central and you will see the video go live!
That, was an outstanding interview. Bless you both.
By this point, we’re all just so confused, it’s hard to know who to trust, what to think, where to go. How awful to hear Trump, Musk, and Tucker are liars, happy to watch their neighbors drown in storms, die in their sleep from vaccines and pandemics. If Trump is dirty, he deserves an Academy Award. He gives away money to those in need anonymously, genuinely hugs others and seems to care about people. If he’s just faking it so he can help exterminate us, then he is the Antichrist. It would be the most outrageous, evil role in human history.
Next time, ask Icke who we should trust or listen to. Because I’m at a loss for words here. I’ve been awake since 1997, was a reporter for many years, and have traveled the world. I’m also neuro-divergent and often see things others don’t. What I do know is that there’s a lot of finger pointing in all Patriot camps. At this point, if we listened to the doubters, we’d trust no one and believe in absolutely nothing.
I was at the most recent Butler Trump rally—more out of curiosity than anything else. How horrible for those 100,000 people that he may just be “buying time” for the globalists. If this is true, it is more than a crime. It’s one of the most shameful, evil happenings in history.