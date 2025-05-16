IMA: Artificial Intelligence And Its Influence On Research/Investigation

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel focusing on artificial intelligence and the many ways that it is influencing or entirely changing research and investigation, as well as the world at large. There are many powerful benefits that can come from utilizing AI in research and very serious concerns many of us share about the potential downsides to its use as well. We will be taking an objective look at both the concerns and benefits.

Far too many seem to be taking the responses of AI chat bots at face value, with little or no interrogation, due to those behind their creation. Others will outright dismiss a data point due to its AI origin with no further investigation.

Today we will discuss how this tool is being used, how it may be influencing those who use it, and whether this AI future is indeed inevitable.