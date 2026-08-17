I'm Going to NYC for the 9/11 25th Anniversary Events - And I Need Your Help!

Journalist Derrick Broze is traveling to New York City to report on the “Turning the Tide - 9/11 25 Years Later” event on the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Invest in Derrick’s trip here: https://fundrazr.com/broze91125th

Derrick will be attending as media and conducting interviews with speakers including Jimmy Dore, Roger Waters, James Li, Brett Weinstein, and others.

All the funds raised will go to cover Derrick’s travel costs (flight, hotel, food, etc) and to ensuring he can properly document the event to share with the world.

Watch Derrick’s interview with Richard Gage, AIA, organizer of the event to learn more: Turning the Tide on 9/11 Truth with Richard Gage