I will be Speaking & Performing at Sound Path to Freedom

Friends,



I am excited to share that I will be participating in Soundpath to Freedom, a hybrid online and in person event taking place near Philadelphia from August 29 to 31st.

The coolest thing of all - most of this event is free to watch online!



That's right, you can experience 3 days of powerful performances, speakers, and community celebrating truth, freedom, and unity — all streaming live at soundpath.org.



The online talks and music will conclude on Sunday, August 31st, with myself and several other artists performing live in person at Arnold’s Family Fun Center in Oaks, PA. just outside of Philly.



Come in person to catch an unforgettable night of music from:



Brendan Daniel



Konrad Rogoz



Joe Murray



LadyMaverik



and, of course, yours truly, performing as 33 and giving a presentation.



🎟 Get in-person tickets here!



This is one of only 2 talks I am giving in the US in 2025. I hope you can make it.

(Find out where else I am speaking at this link)