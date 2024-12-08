Friends,



Last Sunday I turned 40.



I had the pleasure of spending my day in the beautiful city of Morelia, Michoacan, Mexico - my home for the last 4 years. Miriam and I went to the centro to bike around, enjoy the weather, and grab some delicious tacos.



I sat there looking at the cathedral, thinking of the history, and reflecting on my own history. I actually recorded a "walk and talk" video summarizing my thoughts and what I am focusing on in 2025.



To be honest, I don't pay much attention to birthdays and the numbers we assign ourselves, and all the cultural baggage that is supposed to come along with age. For example, I remember being a kid and seeing 40 year old people talk as if they were old, or as if they felt like their live was over.



I can't relate at all. (Of course, I don’t have kids, but nevertheless…)



I am so grateful for my life and I feel stronger and wiser than ever (and stoked about the lessons to come!).



I guess whatever I thought 40 was supposed to feel like do not apply to my life now.



I've been thinking about how 20 years ago I was depressed, suicidal, addicted to drugs, dishonest, and, eventually, found myself locked up behind bars.



What a magnificent journey it has been, and I am so thrilled to be here today with the opportunities I have to share my ideas, thoughts, and strategies with people all over the world. I am literally living my dream life!



No, everything is not perfect, and I am not a millionaire, but I am so grateful. I am honored to live this life and walk this path and I truly do feel like I am just getting started.

My 2025 Agenda



My main projcets for the coming year are the following:



1. The People's Reset: Mexico in January 2025! - I have been co-producing this epic solutions-focused in person gathering in Mexico since January 2021. Hundreds of freedom loving people gather in Mexico for 5 days of discussions, workshops, concerts, ceremonies, networking, and community! ﻿

﻿

﻿After speaking at events all over the world and recognizing the need for a 100% solutions themed event, some friends and I organized The Greater Reset Activation. After 5 events, we rebranded as The People's Reset Activation while keeping the solutions focus.

﻿

﻿From January 29th to February 2nd, we are gathering for our 6th Activation in Morelia, Mexico! I highly encourage you to come out and get involved! Family friendly, community oriented, and all solutions-based! ﻿



2. Finish The Pyramid of Power Docuseries - I finished the 16th episode recently while on my social media break. This one is focused on Religion and Secret Societies! It features Adam Green, David Icke, and Mark Passio.



My goal is to finish the final episode by February and release it in March 2025! Stay tuned for more details.

3. My Memoir - I have so many stories of challenge, struggle, sorrow, triumph, healing, and growth to share from my first 40 years. This year I will be writing my story of growing up in a family where drugs, alcohol, and prison were a normal part of life. I will share my story of hitting rock bottom, getting arrested, spending time in prison, and turning my life around. I will also share about how I first came to activism and journalism.

﻿

﻿I have been planning to write this story for a decade and I can't wait to release it in November 2025!

﻿

﻿4. The Conscious Agora - My other big goal for 2025 is to continue the journey of building an ecovillage here in Morelia, Mexico. We have the land, we have community members, and we are working on bringing in new members now. Next up - move onto the land and start building! Hosting events! Eating from the land!

﻿

﻿I can't wait. It's going to be a life long journey, and I have so much to learn, and lots of knowledge to FINALLY apply. I cannot wait.

﻿

﻿If you are interested in keeping up with my work on The Conscious Agora Ecovillage, or interested in potentially joining in 2025, visit our website!

Thanks for the support!



Remember,



You Are Powerful.

You Are Beautiful.

You Are Free.



- Derrick Broze