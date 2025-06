Friends,

I just finished watching the super early draft of Volume 1 of Chapter 17 of The Pyramid of Power. It turned out to be 52 minutes.



This is one of the best episodes yet and I cannot wait to share it with you!



In case you missed it, I finished writing the final episode of my docuseries in early May. After some editing we were able to get the episode down to 2 hours and 45 minutes



My editor and I decided to split this final episode into 2 volumes. Volume 1 will be released late June/early July, and here's what the flow of the final chapter is now:



The Pyramid of Power, Chapter 17: The Top of the Pyramid, Volume 1



Featuring Peter Dale Scott, Patrick Wood, and Richard Grove.



Intro

What is the Deep State?

Black Rock/ Vanguard/ State Street

The WEF

The Club of Rome

The Bilderberg Group

The Trilateral Commission

The Round Table Groups

Committee of 300



Stay tuned for more updates on my biggest project I've ever produced.



BTW, We are fundraising for the Pyramid for 10 more days! If you want to help us raise $2k more please see this link: https://fundrazr.com/thepopfinal



Thanks for all the support with this series!