Friends,

I just finished watching the super early draft of Volume 1 of Chapter 17 of The Pyramid of Power. It turned out to be 52 minutes.

﻿

﻿This is one of the best episodes yet and I cannot wait to share it with you!



﻿In case you missed it, I finished writing the final episode of my docuseries in early May. After some editing we were able to get the episode down to 2 hours and 45 minutes

﻿

﻿My editor and I decided to split this final episode into 2 volumes. Volume 1 will be released late June/early July, and here's what the flow of the final chapter is now:



The Pyramid of Power, Chapter 17: The Top of the Pyramid, Volume 1



Featuring Peter Dale Scott, Patrick Wood, and Richard Grove.



Intro

What is the Deep State?

Black Rock/ Vanguard/ State Street

The WEF

The Club of Rome

The Bilderberg Group

The Trilateral Commission

The Round Table Groups

Committee of 300

﻿

﻿Stay tuned for more updates on my biggest project I've ever produced.

﻿

﻿BTW, We are fundraising for the Pyramid for 10 more days! If you want to help us raise $2k more please see this link: https://fundrazr.com/thepopfinal



Thanks for all the support with this series!