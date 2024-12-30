My talk is titled The Trials and Tribulations of Building a Parallel Community.

Here's the description:

In his 2017 book Manifesto of the Free Humans, Derrick Broze wrote about his ideal stateless society living in line with individual liberty, permaculture principles, and mindfulness. He called this vision, The Conscious Agora.

In 2020, Derrick and his partner Miriam Gomez moved to Mexico in search of land to steward and make the home of TCA. Starting in September 2020, Derrick and Miriam began recruiting and vetting new potential community members. They found a core group to be the founders of TCA and focused on the creation of their decision making agreements, conflict resolution, entry/exit process, and much more.

Now they are in the final stages of choosing members and beginning to build in 2025.

In this talk Derrick describe the trials and tribulations of organizing a parallel community in Mexico.

