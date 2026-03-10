Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

Monica M
44m

I am shocked she supports this war…she was so against the poison injections. Am I missing something here? Or am I just naive? 🤔 Is she just a shill? Oh my gosh…well, Derrick, I support your stance: I am against this war. It’s stupid & seems there are other intentions behind it.

Martyn
1hEdited

Awesome. Should be a great discussion, because you’re a gifted speaker and debater.

My suggestion is to make sure you ask/confront her about The Greater Israel project, and Argentina and Ukraine, which are being invaded and bought up by zionists, the total zionist capture of Trump and all main governing bodies in the world, the flooding of Europe with muslim immigrants due to zionist wars, Netanyahu’s contemporary Hitler-like role and Nazi-like philosophy and moves (apartheid, superiorism and expansionism), and the zionist religious extremism and planning behind it.

