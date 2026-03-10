On February 28th, the US and Israel began a bombing campaign on Iran.



I, like millions of Americans, do not support this conflict. My opposition to more senseless war is not an embrace or support of Iranian leadership or policies. It is an outright opposition of more death, violations of the US Constitution, more money for military-industrial-complex contractors and so on.



I recently saw author and journalist Naomi Wolf speaking in favor of the war on Twitter. I responded to her and she invited me to debate her. After much back and forth on the terms (she didn’t want a moderator, for example), we have set a date for the debate.



I will be arguing against the US bombing Iran for Israel and Naomi Wolf will be arguing in favor of the war.



Tune in tomorrow, March 10th, at 12 pm US Eastern, to hear the discussion.

You can watch on the TCR YouTube or my Twitter account, as well as Naomi’s Daily Clout channel.



P.S. - some friends have asked why I would bother debating someone who supports the bombing and for me its simple - I am doing this to combat Zionist propaganda and to reach Naomi’s audience to introduce them to my work. I hope I have your support.