I am Debating Naomi Wolf TODAY at 12 pm US Eastern!
On February 28th, the US and Israel began a bombing campaign on Iran.
I, like millions of Americans, do not support this conflict. My opposition to more senseless war is not an embrace or support of Iranian leadership or policies. It is an outright opposition of more death, violations of the US Constitution, more money for military-industrial-complex contractors and so on.
I recently saw author and journalist Naomi Wolf speaking in favor of the war on Twitter. I responded to her and she invited me to debate her. After much back and forth on the terms (she didn’t want a moderator, for example), we have set a date for the debate.
I will be arguing against the US bombing Iran for Israel and Naomi Wolf will be arguing in favor of the war.
Tune in tomorrow, March 10th, at 12 pm US Eastern, to hear the discussion.
You can watch on the TCR YouTube or my Twitter account, as well as Naomi’s Daily Clout channel.
P.S. - some friends have asked why I would bother debating someone who supports the bombing and for me its simple - I am doing this to combat Zionist propaganda and to reach Naomi’s audience to introduce them to my work. I hope I have your support.
I am shocked she supports this war…she was so against the poison injections. Am I missing something here? Or am I just naive? 🤔 Is she just a shill? Oh my gosh…well, Derrick, I support your stance: I am against this war. It’s stupid & seems there are other intentions behind it.
Awesome. Should be a great discussion, because you’re a gifted speaker and debater.
My suggestion is to make sure you ask/confront her about The Greater Israel project, and Argentina and Ukraine, which are being invaded and bought up by zionists, the total zionist capture of Trump and all main governing bodies in the world, the flooding of Europe with muslim immigrants due to zionist wars, Netanyahu’s contemporary Hitler-like role and Nazi-like philosophy and moves (apartheid, superiorism and expansionism), and the zionist religious extremism and planning behind it.