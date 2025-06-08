I am coming to Portland!
The Portland Activation
Featuring a talk and Q&A with investigative journalist and activist Derrick Broze
Why We Must Exit & Build as Digital Surveillance Rises
Tuesday June 17th
6-9 pm
The Haven Art Collective
2505 NE Pacific Portland, Oregon
Suggested donation of $5-10 for the space
Love your energy! Please focus your message on what we can do to maintain our freedom and privacy. Many who were elated that the Blue Team lost, are now descending into the same old feeling that it's hopeless. I like your statement that any real progress will not come from politics. But can we walk away from the political process? Thank you for your work.
Wow thank you!