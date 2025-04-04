Playback speed
Share post
How to Investigate Conspiracies and Secret Societies with Richard Spence

Derrick Broze
Apr 04, 2025
2
Derrick Broze sits down with Richard Spence, Professor Emeritus at the University of Idaho, about his research techniques, the history of secret societies, Synarchy, the Jesuits, and much more!

Spence is a historian with a focus on history of intelligence agencies, espionage, secret societies, conspiracies, the occult, and military history. He has taught courses on History of Secret Societies and the Occult in History.

Professor Spence is a brilliant mind who has incredible insight on the true history of secret societies and their role in geopolitics. He offers some great advice for researchers who want to take an honest and objective look at conspiracies and secret societies.

Listen to Rick on the Strange as It Seems podcast: https://www.youtube.com/@StrangeAsItSeemsPodcast

Great Courses: The Real History of Secret Societies https://www.thegreatcourses.com/courses/the-real-history-of-secret-societies

