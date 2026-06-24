How to Communicate with the Land (Miriam Gomez -Rise & Vibes 2026)

From Miriam Gomez:

“Miriam is weaving together storytelling, prayers handed down through generations, and different simple practices to help guide us in cultivating our own unique approach to connecting with the land.

Through opening our hearts and getting curious, we will explore how to have a real tangible, conscious, loving reciprocal connection with the land and our environment wherever we find ourselves.

Through this nourished relationship, we will always feel supported, held and inspired no matter what we are going through and what we are faced with.

Listen with an open heart and a curious mind!

This is a recording of the workshop I was blessed to offer at Rise & Vibes May 2026, in New Mexico

I hope this video inspires you and reminds you how blessed you are.

Let me know in the comments what helps you feel connected and in what ways nature has shown up for you!!”