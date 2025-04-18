Playback speed
How Long Till Americans Are Sent to El Salvador?

Derrick Broze
Apr 18, 2025
In this clip from TCR Live #153, Derrick Broze looks back at the 2015 story on Homan Square, the American black site where Americans were taken without notice, without access to lawyers, and in secret. Derrick also draws parallels between that story and what we are seeing with immigration roundups in 2025.

Sources: https://theconsciousresistance.com/americans-in-el-salvador/

