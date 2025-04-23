Friends,
I am very close to wrapping up the final script for the Pyramid of Power. My goal with this whole series has been to keep each episode as close to 30 minutes as possible. That is not going to be possible with this one.
What is the most you would sit through? More importantly, how long is too long if your goal is to share it with a "normie" friend?
I made this series as a tool to help others begin their journeys, or contribute more facts to their ongoing journey to truth. This last episode is going to be an important tool in that effort.
Thanks for all these suggestions. I don't like the idea of breaking up this final episode so I am going to aim to make it 60-90 minutes.
with deep love and respect, it’s as long as it needs to be. this is important, a piece of history. i would invite you to consider creating it to be what it’s destined to be, not to fit into attention spans of commenters. the energy it’s created with is more important, if it’s created to fit into a time limit it will be limited. when it’s allowed to be the creation it’s asked to be it will be so impactful the length won’t matter. always trust your intuition 🤍