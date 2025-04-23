Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze
2h

Thanks for all these suggestions. I don't like the idea of breaking up this final episode so I am going to aim to make it 60-90 minutes.

Ameris 🤍
18h

with deep love and respect, it’s as long as it needs to be. this is important, a piece of history. i would invite you to consider creating it to be what it’s destined to be, not to fit into attention spans of commenters. the energy it’s created with is more important, if it’s created to fit into a time limit it will be limited. when it’s allowed to be the creation it’s asked to be it will be so impactful the length won’t matter. always trust your intuition 🤍

