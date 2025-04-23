Friends,



I am very close to wrapping up the final script for the Pyramid of Power. My goal with this whole series has been to keep each episode as close to 30 minutes as possible. That is not going to be possible with this one.

What is the most you would sit through? More importantly, how long is too long if your goal is to share it with a "normie" friend?

I made this series as a tool to help others begin their journeys, or contribute more facts to their ongoing journey to truth. This last episode is going to be an important tool in that effort.