Sixteen years ago, while at a street festival, I was handed a bumper sticker that read "9/11 Was an Inside Job". I took the sticker home and put it on one of my drums. I never really thought deeply about the topic, I just thought the phrase was edgy.
A couple months later, in early 2010, I decided to finally look into the phrase and it lead me down the 9/11 Truth rabbit hole. I started volunteering with the local Architects & Engineers for 9/11 Truth chapter and participating in other activist groups.
In 2010, I went to the Pentagon for the 9th anniversary of 9/11 to start my own investigation. On the 10th anniversary I went to NYC and participated in activism with 1000's others from around the world. I went to NYC every 9/11 from 2011-2018.
As a journalist I've written dozens of investigations on the topic, produced a mini-documentary, interviewed family members, architects, firefighters, and other researchers.
To me, 9/11 is still one of the biggest pieces of the geopolitical puzzle because it not only impacted the US but so many countries around the world. Not to mention, the same playbook from 20 years ago - the blame it on the terrorists game - is still working today.
I remember being 19 years old and seeing how people would excuse anything, any violation of the law/Constitution, if it meant allegedly going after the "terrorists". Torture, imprisonment without charges, lack of a speedy trial, etc. Worse, people were willing to give up their freedoms if it meant "feeling safe".
Under Trump we see similar tactics but this time the enemies are "the gang members" or "the drug cartel members" or "the illegals". If you're labeled one of these then most on the right will excuse anything that happens to you, and say you deserved it. And, of course, Trump also went from pretending to care about 9/11 truth to reinforcing the same old narrative every year.
I don't think we will ever get the government to admit the "official story" is a lie, or if we will ever all agree about what exactly happened. But I do know that there are more people than ever questioning the narratives surrounding 9/11. And that's a good thing.
Derrick. I was a risk consultant in the Insurance Industry. I am a property and marine specialist and have CFPS and AMIM designations. My view is that there is zero doubt that Bldg 7 was a controlled demolition and the Towers were likely controlled as well as another phase of the attack. Professional demolition experts have indicated that had they been contracted to bring down the buildings in an area just beyond the footprint it would be extraordinarily difficult - which makes a collapse by an "accident" implausible. High rise fires with extreme heat release have partially collapsed but never like WTC (see Joelma Bank fire in Sao Paulo closest comparison). Thermite was possibly used as part of WTC towers demolition using incendiary devices as some videos show molten slag normally created at temperatures well above a fire involving ordinary combustibles (incl. small quantities of plastics) and kerosene (jet fuel). Note also that the heat release in the Joelma fire, nonsprinklered, was probably much higher due to large quantities of combustibles and plastics that can release thermal energy in excess of gasoline (eg burning PE conduit brought down a reinforced concrete bridge in Atlanta).
Interestingly, Howard Lutnick (now Trumps Commerce Sec) didn't show up for work that morning. He was CEO of Canter Fitzgerald with corporate offices at the WTC.
I remember in 2006 or 2007 someone I knew was buying some weed and I was along for the ride. The dealer was watching loose change. I was a stanch republican at the time and nearly mocked this person. But then the part on tower seven came on. That single realization that I was lied to about a third building left me broken, shocked. Every rabbit hole after that I dived into. I’m not sure if now that I know what politics and wealth really are I’m actually in a better place. I like to say: state sponsored event not inside job simply to refocus the idea that a government was involved and it might have been our own.