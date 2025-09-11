Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
19hEdited

Derrick. I was a risk consultant in the Insurance Industry. I am a property and marine specialist and have CFPS and AMIM designations. My view is that there is zero doubt that Bldg 7 was a controlled demolition and the Towers were likely controlled as well as another phase of the attack. Professional demolition experts have indicated that had they been contracted to bring down the buildings in an area just beyond the footprint it would be extraordinarily difficult - which makes a collapse by an "accident" implausible. High rise fires with extreme heat release have partially collapsed but never like WTC (see Joelma Bank fire in Sao Paulo closest comparison). Thermite was possibly used as part of WTC towers demolition using incendiary devices as some videos show molten slag normally created at temperatures well above a fire involving ordinary combustibles (incl. small quantities of plastics) and kerosene (jet fuel). Note also that the heat release in the Joelma fire, nonsprinklered, was probably much higher due to large quantities of combustibles and plastics that can release thermal energy in excess of gasoline (eg burning PE conduit brought down a reinforced concrete bridge in Atlanta).

Interestingly, Howard Lutnick (now Trumps Commerce Sec) didn't show up for work that morning. He was CEO of Canter Fitzgerald with corporate offices at the WTC.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Derrick Broze and others
Karry L Dayton's avatar
Karry L Dayton
21h

I remember in 2006 or 2007 someone I knew was buying some weed and I was along for the ride. The dealer was watching loose change. I was a stanch republican at the time and nearly mocked this person. But then the part on tower seven came on. That single realization that I was lied to about a third building left me broken, shocked. Every rabbit hole after that I dived into. I’m not sure if now that I know what politics and wealth really are I’m actually in a better place. I like to say: state sponsored event not inside job simply to refocus the idea that a government was involved and it might have been our own.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture