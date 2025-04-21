I spent most of my young life and 20's insecure & unsure of myself. I was often paralyzed by insecurities & didn't know how to stand up for myself. When I did express myself it usually wasn't in a healthy manner.

As odd as it may sound, the internet helped me get over it.

First, I started posting my thoughts by blogging. Nothing political at first, just processing my depression and writing lyrics.

By time I joined FB in 2009 I was starting to wake up. My posts went from "going out to the bar" to "Who has heard of the New World Order?"

Of course, in the beginning no one was seeing these posts but my family, friends, and acquaintances I knew from the music scene. I quickly found out who thought I was crazy, and who was going down those same infamous early YouTube rabbit holes.

By 2010 I stopped caring what people thought about my FB posts. I started getting bolder and expressing myself offline. I started organizing protests, hosting documentary screenings, passing out flyers in public, organizing meetings and shows.

I simply stopped giving a fuck what people thought about me.

I've lost some friends over the years - mainly in the beginning and during COVID1984 - but I've gained so much more. I've gained my self-respect and confidence I never truly knew as a child and young man.

Having the internet and the computer to "hide behind" for a little while gave me the strength to start expressing myself all the time. It didn't happen overnight but as the amount of people listening has grown I've felt more confident to share my thoughts even when I know I will face backlash. Even from supporters.

If I could go back to my younger self I would say, "Don't depend on others for love, love yourself."

I'd tell him it doesn't matter if "they" think your favorite music sucks. Who cares if these people think you're too emotional when you express yourself.

I'd tell him the future is bright and none of the people whose thoughts you are worried about are going to matter in the near future.

Be you. No Matter what.