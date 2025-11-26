How Do We Stop Agenda 2030? (Derrick Broze on Redacted)

What do the globalists mean when they say you will own nothing? They mean not even your bedroom! In a new film, Derrick Broze lays out this agenda 2030. He says that it would mean that you share everything. When you go to work, someone else uses your house. They track you every step of the way. You better love it. 1984.

Derrick Broze is here. He has a new film called Liberation 2030. It is both a warning and a manifesto of what our lives could look like if the globalist agenda is implemented versus what we could do if we collectively resist.

You can watch the Liberation 2030 documentary here: https://theconsciousresistance.com/liberation-2030/

You can find out more about the People’s Reset here: https://thegreaterreset.org/