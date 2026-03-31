Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

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Hope Coach Kelli's avatar
Hope Coach Kelli
5d

You are not convincing me. The phone scan is recorded somewhere. Digital twinning. Just give me a website I can type in. But you do you.

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6 replies by Derrick Broze and others
Hope Coach Kelli's avatar
Hope Coach Kelli
6d

QR codes are not the way. That is their system.

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1 reply by Derrick Broze
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