Friends,

Due to the amount of time we spend in the digital space, many of us often forget the importance of connecting face to face. There’s something extremely valuable about handing someone a sticker or a flyer or a USB drive full of documentaries.



In fact, I’ve shared my story of how I was handed a “9/11 Is an Inside Job” sticker in 2009 and that eventually led me down the rabbit hole and to the work I am doing today.



This is why I was so excited to find out that someone created QR code graphics for The Pyramid Of Power docueries and has been posting them in Montreal!

Now I am calling on the most adventurous people in my audience to download the graphic below and either print flyers or stickers and place them in high traffic areas in your town!



I would love to see your photo evidence of posting them in your area!



Do you want to help us spread The Pyramid Of Power Docuseries? Do you want to help wake up more people to how the world really works AND share solutions?



Download this graphic and make stickers or post up flyers so people can find our website and the series.



Thanks so much for supporting me over the last 6 years as I’ve dove deep into this hidden history. Thanks especially to everyone invested in the project and those who continue to share it with friends and family.

Find the whole series on our website, The Pyramid Of Power.