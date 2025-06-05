Friends,



Derrick Broze here, checking in from Texas after spending 10 days on the road for my tour with DubFX and Prezence.



Thanks to everyone who came to jam with us in Salt Lake City, Denver, and at the Rise and Vibes Festival in New Mexico!

﻿I am blown away by the support and can't wait to share more of my music.



﻿We have only 2 dates left in Portland, Oregon and Seattle on the 18th and 19th.



Pick up your tickets at DubFX.com and join us on the road!﻿

I know it's super last minute, but would anyone be interested in helping set up an event for me in Portland, Oregon on the 17th?



What I would need is a venue confirmed ASAP for me to speak and perform a song or two. Just need a PA system, mic, and space for 50-100 people or so. Also, help with local promotion.



If interested, respond to this message ASAP!

Thanks for the support!