Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
7
4

Help Me Document the Jeffrey Epstein Press Conference in DC!

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Sep 01, 2025
7
4
Share
Transcript

Hello! My name is Derrick Broze. I am an independent journalist who has been researching Jeffrey Epstein since 2016. I produced my documentary, Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein, in 2018.

I am headed to DC to document the upcoming press conference with Reps Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna with victims of Epstein and attorney Brad Edwards.

I will be interviewing Massie, Khanna, Edwards, and any victims I can.

So far the trip is costing me about $800 USD. Your support helps me recoup the cost. Thanks

Donate here: https://fundrazr.com/epsteinDC?

P.S. - I will also be documenting the National Guard in DC and asking residents how they feel about it.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture