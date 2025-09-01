Help Me Document the Jeffrey Epstein Press Conference in DC!

Hello! My name is Derrick Broze. I am an independent journalist who has been researching Jeffrey Epstein since 2016. I produced my documentary, Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein, in 2018.

I am headed to DC to document the upcoming press conference with Reps Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna with victims of Epstein and attorney Brad Edwards.

I will be interviewing Massie, Khanna, Edwards, and any victims I can.

So far the trip is costing me about $800 USD. Your support helps me recoup the cost. Thanks

Donate here: https://fundrazr.com/epsteinDC?

P.S. - I will also be documenting the National Guard in DC and asking residents how they feel about it.