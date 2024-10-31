We are heading to Sedona, Arizona for the Liberty on the Rocks Voluntaryism Conference! I will be doing a talk on how to live liberty now with Exit and Build strategy!
I will also be performing Taxation is Theft with Prezence!
Get your tickets now: https://sedona.artofliberty.org/?event=derrickbroze
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Safe journey!
Im fighting corrupted intragovern”mental” courts and their court jesters on Long Island. Have fun.