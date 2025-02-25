I hope you all are out there living your best life. Or at least working towards it.

I know I am.

The funny thing is because of my reporting I get labeled blackpilled or negative or doomer when nothing could be less true.

I am living my dream life.

I have a job I love focused on spreading truth. I am working with like minded people to build community so I may pursue the best life long into the future.

I travel to beautiful places on this vast planet spreading the message that Creator has placed on my heart.

And I get to do all of the above with a partner who is equally passionate about these things.

Best of all, because I've had a life with the complete opposite experiences - depression, addiction, suicide attempts, prison - I cherish it more than anything and don't take a moment for granted.

Go get your best life.