I hope you all are out there living your best life. Or at least working towards it.
I know I am.
The funny thing is because of my reporting I get labeled blackpilled or negative or doomer when nothing could be less true.
I am living my dream life.
I have a job I love focused on spreading truth. I am working with like minded people to build community so I may pursue the best life long into the future.
I travel to beautiful places on this vast planet spreading the message that Creator has placed on my heart.
And I get to do all of the above with a partner who is equally passionate about these things.
Best of all, because I've had a life with the complete opposite experiences - depression, addiction, suicide attempts, prison - I cherish it more than anything and don't take a moment for granted.
Go get your best life.
You so deserve to. As do we all...
Being a truth guardian Sorry just no other words to describe it, (as these concepts have no words yet as we are creating new worlds with our thoughts and the language hasn't kept up) Anyway, being a guardian of truth, doesn't mean we cannot be having the time of our lives! I live very lowly, I lived like this for years. No fancy going places or fancy equipment. Because I know that every cent that is spent is another vote for the ghouls. It's their money system and they use it as a measure of triumph to their side. Their side is the side of entropy, the opposite to regeneration/creation.
So when you know what the problem really is (it is usury meaning bank-issued money) and the other problem is belief in authority. But when you know it's these two things, you want nothing to do with them, you find any way to get your needs met rather than succumb to using their money, using that taint.
Using it equates to consent so when you use money you are consenting to this vile evil. That's how it is in this ethereal "layer" that "goes beyond our five senses" as you put it.
This layer of consciousness we can expect, endows us with probably unlimited powers. We will be able to manifest and live for as long as we choose. We'll be in sync with the animals and creatures of gaia. We'll fall in love with each other and have the most scintillating party imaginable - all over the world. We will gather in love and united vision to make the conditions unpalatable for psychopaths. It is so simply done, it is astounding. Everything is simple really, but not when we're in this condition.
I could write a book about the way money messes with our psyche. The idea of doing things for gain other than pleasure sullies our humanity. We are magnificent creatures - no other animals on the earth have the choices that we have. We treat animals and other creatures abominably and so that's what we get on the big stage, it bounces right back to us and we are treated abominably and we also on the whole treat each other abominably. Even if we're friendly towards each other, we don't help each other the way we are meant to. We're meant to be in collaboration with each other every day. There is too much aloneness in the freedom community - everyone just going their own way, many making it like something of a career.
This is not a career - it is anything but! Yes it is the most adventurous expedition we could possibly go on, but it is a compunction, not a career. It is a hard slog, it is losing friends (because friends don't want to know the truth) Everyone is inured to being lied to. The only hope is for our community of truth and freedom activists, start collaboratives I call them, which uphold first and foremost each being's sovereignty, but at least each human's sovereignty.
I also believe we can make a huge chess move that will begin to cripple the energy that uses us as food.
- we (truther activists) could start a supplementary dictionary and make new words and terms! - That's sovereignty!)
Those of us who have been bettered and continue to find in you a faithful truth-teller with the courage to do so regardless of how many "popularity polls" it may jeopardize your "standing" in, appreciate that you have been open about your own past and your having taken a hold of the situation to change it for yourself, and for those who are learning from your journey and apply whatever aspects of it that resonate with them to their own adventures in discovering and inhabiting their paths.
Ethics, integrity, consistency, and transparency are in short supply these days. Keep speaking honestly and passionately, you can't always define, measure and assess immediately the implications of your efforts -- but "let us not grow weary of doing good, for in due season we will reap, if we do not give up." Your example and demonstration of dedication to principles inspire and enable others to take corrective and thoughtful steps towards discerning and embracing the freedom they have to be who and what they were intended to be(come), unfettered and unencumbered by their perceived deficiencies or imagined inabilities.
At a time when truth is in short supply, even when it is sometimes almost dystopian, difficult, and cognitive dissonance-inducing, it is more productive than living in some kind of active denial and fantasy world that will dead end us and leave us open to further victimization and plunder by those seeking to have THEIR way with us at our own unwitting expense.
Reality has a certain appeal to it -- whether it's rose-tinted and hopeful or it casts dark shadows and forces us to think clearly and strategically -- outside our comfort zone(s) and familiar well-worn paths. Trailblazing is often a thankless but important part of guiding one's self and others who observe and learn, to higher ground and a self-determined future that is bidden, but also pursued, and grasped when found, cherished and defended when it satisfies and dimensionalizes a life lived to the fullest in freedom and strength of will. Persist.