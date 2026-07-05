Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Former Federal Government Analyst Exposes Coverup of Ritual Abuse in Utah

Derrick Broze's avatar
Derrick Broze
Jul 05, 2026

Derrick Broze checks in with a quick video about his latest investigation into David Leavitt, the former Utah County Attorney who has escaped all repercussions for an illegal adoption and suspicion of ritual abuse of children.

Read the full investigation: How a Member of a Powerful Utah Family Escaped a Federal Trafficking Investigation and Reinvented Himself as an Instagram Influencer

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Derrick Broze · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture