Derrick Broze checks in with a quick video about his latest investigation into David Leavitt, the former Utah County Attorney who has escaped all repercussions for an illegal adoption and suspicion of ritual abuse of children.
Read the full investigation: How a Member of a Powerful Utah Family Escaped a Federal Trafficking Investigation and Reinvented Himself as an Instagram Influencer
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Former Federal Government Analyst Exposes Coverup of Ritual Abuse in Utah
Jul 05, 2026
Derrick Broze checks in with a quick video about his latest investigation into David Leavitt, the former Utah County Attorney who has escaped all repercussions for an illegal adoption and suspicion of ritual abuse of children.
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