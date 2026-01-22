Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Transcript

Forget the World Economic Forum - It's Time for The People's Reset!

Derrick Broze
Jan 22, 2026

Derrick Broze checks in to remind you why the WEF are increasingly irrelevant to our lives and why the “freedom movement” needs to focus on building the 2030 of our dreams!

Part of Derrick’s effort to promote what he calls Liberation 2030 is the annual gathering The People’s Reset Activation!

TPR is a 5-day 100% solutions-focused, multi-generational, bilingual gathering bringing together 100’s of freedom loving, solutionaries from dozens of countries.

Over 5 days, TPR explores 5 holistic themes, including:

Liberate Your Mind, Body & Soul
Permaculture & Food Independece
Agorism & Parallel Networks
Empowering Technology
Building Free & Conscious Communities

Watch the entire Activation for FREE from your home!

Find out more at ThePeoplesReset.org

