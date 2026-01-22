Forget the World Economic Forum - It's Time for The People's Reset!

Derrick Broze checks in to remind you why the WEF are increasingly irrelevant to our lives and why the “freedom movement” needs to focus on building the 2030 of our dreams!

Part of Derrick’s effort to promote what he calls Liberation 2030 is the annual gathering The People’s Reset Activation!

TPR is a 5-day 100% solutions-focused, multi-generational, bilingual gathering bringing together 100’s of freedom loving, solutionaries from dozens of countries.

Over 5 days, TPR explores 5 holistic themes, including:

Liberate Your Mind, Body & Soul

Permaculture & Food Independece

Agorism & Parallel Networks

Empowering Technology

Building Free & Conscious Communities

