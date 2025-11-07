Fighting Digital ID & Building Free Communities (Derrick Broze on the #TBOT Show)

Derrick Broze recently joined Hakeem Anwar on the

Show.

“In our latest #TBOT Show interview, I sat down with Derrick Broze—author, journalist, and founder of The Conscious Resistance Network.

We dive deep into the rise of Digital ID as part of the global technocratic control grid, and how things like autonomous zones in Mexico are creating real-world alternatives. Derrick shares what it means to live intentionally, build parallel systems, and take back power from the technocratic state.

It’s a conversation that challenges how we see freedom—a reminder that it begins with how we live, not just what we resist.”

Resources & Links:

The People’s Reset http://thepeoplesreset.org/

The Pyramid of Power http://thepyramidofpower.net/

10 Week Opt Out Challenge http://watch.civl.com/pages/optout

🧭 Download the Digital ID Report and learn how these systems are being built worldwide: abovephone.com/digital-id