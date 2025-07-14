Exposing the Hijacking of Bitcoin and the Pyramid of Power (Derrick Broze on Digital Social Hour)

Derrick Broze recently appeared on the Digital Social Hour with Sean Kelly to discuss the truth about Bitcoin’s hidden agenda and much more.

In this episode of the Digital Social Hour, Sean Kelly dives into the secrets and shifts within the Bitcoin space with journalist and activist Derrick Broze. From its revolutionary roots to its current trajectory of regulation and mainstream acceptance, this conversation reveals what they won’t tell you about Bitcoin, crypto, and the financial system. 💡

Derrick shares his unique journey—starting with early Bitcoin adoption in 2012, his activism in decentralization, and his skepticism about how the crypto space has evolved. Whether discussing the rise of corporate influence, the role of secret societies, or the power dynamics shaping our world, this episode is packed with valuable insights you won’t want to miss. 🚀