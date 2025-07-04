Exposing Opus Dei's Web of Influence, Corruption and Trafficking

Derrick Broze talks with Gareth Gore, author of Opus: The Cult of Dark Money, Human Trafficking, and Right-Wing Conspiracy inside the Catholic Church. Mr. Gore breaks down the history of abuse within the little known Catholic organization, Opus Dei. He explains the role Opus Dei plays on American politics, and the connections between the group and US Vice President JD Vance and Peter Thiel. Don't miss this informative interview!

