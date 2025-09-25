Derrick Broze's Journalism

2

Exit & Build and Natural Law: Living in Alignment with Your Values

Sep 25, 2025
Transcript

On August 30, 2025, Derrick Broze shared a presentation for the Soundpath to Freedom Truth and Music Festival. Derrick discusses the history of what he calls The Conscious Resistance. He also explores how the Exit and Build strategy is perfectly aligned with the philosophy of Natural Law.

Find more presentations from Derrick: https://theconsciousresistance.com/category/presentations/

