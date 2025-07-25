Exciting Announcement for Ch. 17 of The Pyramid of Power!

I am partnering with the Civl app for the premiere of volume 1 and 2 of Chapter 17 of The Pyramid of Power docuseries. ﻿



Sign up here: https://civl.com/tcr

﻿

﻿Civl is a streaming platform and podcasting network that focuses on content that "upgrades civilization". They share my mission to empower humanity in the hopes of building a world based on voluntary and consensual relationships.

﻿

﻿By partnering with Civl, The Pyramid of Power series will be more widely available to people who consume content via Apple TV, Fire, or Roku. Not only will the POP be available, but some of my presentations, and my previous documentaries like Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein will also be available.

﻿

﻿I will also be releasing bonus content that has not been seen by anyone like my unreleased interview with G. Edward Griffin where he shares his life story with me. I will also be doing conversations exclusively for Civl's subscribers.

﻿Civl offers two paid levels - $5 a month or $50 a year - which will give you first access to Chapter 17 of The Pyramid of Power on August 1st. ﻿

﻿

﻿Civl is offering a 20% off coupon for my audience. Just use code TCR20 when you sign up and you will receive the discount, gain access to my content, plus all the content already available on their platform. Find the details here.

﻿One more thing - to be clear, if you don't want to sign up for Civl, or can't afford it, you will still get to see the final episodes of The Pyramid of Power. Volume 1 will be publicly available on September 5th and Volume 2 will come out in November or December.

﻿I appreciate all those who sign up for Civl to gain exclusive access to Chapter 17 and to support mine and Civl's mission.

﻿

﻿Thanks for the support.