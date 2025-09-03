Friends,



I am in DC to report on the Epstein press conference and the “Stand with Survivors” rally for Epstein survivors. The press conference starts at 10 am and will be preceded by a rally at 9:30 am (further details below).

Today there has also been new reporting on Epstein as the US Congress comes back from August recess.

First, the Committee on Rules met to direct the Committee on Oversight and Government Reform to continue its investigation into the Justice Department's handling of the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case. Full video here.



Then, a couple hours later, the COGR released 33,295 pages of Epstein-related records that were provided by the U.S. Department of Justice. It includes dozens of folders of videos and still images from inside Jeffrey Epstein’s Palm Beach mansion. There are hundreds of files so I have not had time to download and review all of them to see what else they contain and whether or not any of it is actually new.

I know for a fact that SOME of the videos of Epstein’s mansion have been on the internet for years because my editor used them in my 2018 documentary Bringing Down Jeffrey Epstein.

The new document dump was the latest result from the August 5th subpoena issued by Chairman Comer for records related to Epstein. The press release notes “the Department of Justice has indicated it will continue producing those records while ensuring the redaction of victim identities and any child sexual abuse material”.

All of the above comes the morning before Representatives Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna host their press conference with alleged Epstein victims who’ve never spoken publicly and attorney Brad Edwards. I interviewed Edwards in 2018. I am hearing that its going to be a big event with all the corporate media, some of the mainstream alternative media, and a few independent media folks like myself.

Its taking place at the House Triangle at 10 am.

The “Stand with Survivors” rally is being organized by a group called World Without Exploitation, and is being promoted as a “non-partisan rally in solidarity with those exploited by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell”.

In case you happen to be in the area, its happening tomorrow, Wednesday, September 3rd, at 9 am across from the Cannon House Office Building in D.C.

I will be producing a report on the press conference and rally, as well as gathering interviews with Brad Edwards, maybe Thomas Massie, and any alleged Epstein victims who want to speak.

If you want to invest in my reporting specifically for this trip, see this link.

Thanks for the support.