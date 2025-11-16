Elon Says the Quiet Part Out Loud - AI Will Rule Humanity! (Derrick Broze on Man in America)

Elon Musk just admitted what we’ve been warning about all along. In this explosive interview, investigative journalist Derrick Broze breaks down Musk’s plan for a world run by AI — where money is obsolete, robots outnumber humans, and “technocracy” replaces democracy. From military drones now spying on Americans to the global push for AI governance, we expose how Silicon Valley, Big Tech, and government are quietly merging to build the ultimate control grid.

The Conscious Resistance: https://theconsciousresistance.com

Derrick’s new article series: https://www.thelastamericanvagabond.com/technocratic-trump-administration/