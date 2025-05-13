Friends,



I hope you are doing amazing this week and moving forward on your goals. OR just getting some good relaxation time!



I am happy to announce that I am going to be joining The Agorist Cipher newsletter! For those who are familiar, Agorism is the solutions-focused philosophy which has greatly inspired my work over the years, including by inspiring my Exit and Build strategy.



In 2011, after I first learned of Agorism, I spent lots of my time writing and producing videos about this philosophy. While I don't spend as much time talking about it regularly these days it is still my belief that this strategy can help liberate millions of people, and spark the shift away from politics and towards the focus on building parallel systems.



Needless to say - I am stoked to start writing about Agorism again!



I've got several essays in mind that will be debuting with the launch of The Agorist Cipher on June 2nd!



Here's a description of the newsletter from the official website:



“The Agorist Cipher” serves as your comprehensive guide to agorism, privacy, and digital liberty, all in one place. Each month, we bring together the top voices in crypto and agorism to deliver concise, impactful content that educates, inspires action, and builds a community committed to the principles of non-aggression and voluntary interaction. Our mission is to be your key to unlocking true personal freedom, leveraging the combined expertise of the most influential figures in the crypto-agorist space.

Agorist Cipher Writers include Sal Mayweather, John Bush, Aaron Day, Brandon Aragon, and yours truly. Learn more about the full team here.



There will be a free component to the newsletter, but there is also a paid version for those who want to support the project. Paid subscribers get exclusive community roles, occasional exclusives, and so much more coming soon!

If you want to sign up, visit AgoristCipher.com and use code "derrick5" at checkout for a discount!