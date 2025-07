Here's Donald Trump and Pam Bondi gaslighting a reporter (and MAGA) for asking about Jeffrey Epstein. Specifically, Trump reacts angrily to being asked about Epstein being intelligence and 1 minute missing from the DOJ videos of Epstein's jail cell. Bondi's answers are total trash.

How in the world could people fall for this liar who spent more than a decade hanging out with Jeffrey Epstein?