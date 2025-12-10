Dissecting The Top Of The Pyramid of Power: Part 2 - The Freemasons

In this clip from TCR Live #72, Derrick Broze discusses his research for the final episode of The Pyramid of Power docuseries. Derrick focuses on the role of the Freemasons in influencing the world.

Watch The Pyramid of Power

Watch the whole show: TCR Live #172: Are the Freemasons the Top of the Pyramid?

Brought to you by Civl.com

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

Enjoy our work? Sign up for monthly support:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derrickbroze

https://www.derrickbroze.substack.com

Support our work by purchasing a privacy phone from Above Phone by visiting

https://abovephone.com/?above=tcrn Use Code DBROZE50

Get Your Organic Mushroom Extracts from Cultivated-Mind: https://cultivated-mind.com/cm/Broze/

Don’t forget to use code “Broze”at checkout to get a 10% discount!