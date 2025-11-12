Digital ID – Where Is Your Line in the Sand? (Independent Media Alliance)

Today the Independent Media Alliance (IMA) brings you a panel discussing digital ID, its differing definitions, and how it’s one of the most important elements of the control grid agenda. We discuss why digital ID is so important to this agenda, the global nature of the digital ID roll out, and what we can do to stop it from coming to pass. We also discuss the role that mainstream alternative media is playing in this execution, the varying lines in the sand we are drawing, and why it’s important that we each find and define what that line is for ourselves, before the choice is looming over us.

Featuring Ryan Cristian of The Last American Vagabond, Derrick Broze of The Conscious Resistance Network, James Corbett of The Corbett Report, Kit Knightly of Off-Guardian, Hrvoje Moric of Geopolitics & Empire, Hakeem Anwar of Take Back Our Tech & Steve Poikonen AM Wakeup.