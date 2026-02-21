Derrick Broze Is Speaking at Envision Festival in Costa Rica!

It’s kinda last minute, but we’re on the way to Envision Festival in Costa Rica!

For the 5th time, I will be attending and participating in panels and potentially giving a workshop.

I will have my books and shirts available for purchase.

On Tuesday at 7 pm I will be part of the “Regenerative Communities” Panel at El Nido. I am likely also participating in the “Regenerative Economies” Panel on Thursday at 6 pm at El Nido.

And I might do something on the Village Stage! Stay tuned.

Also, Miriam and Myra will be live painting at the art gallery!

Do I have any friends who are planning on being there? Come say hello!