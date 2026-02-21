Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze Is Speaking at Envision Festival in Costa Rica!

Feb 21, 2026

It’s kinda last minute, but we’re on the way to Envision Festival in Costa Rica!

For the 5th time, I will be attending and participating in panels and potentially giving a workshop.

I will have my books and shirts available for purchase.

On Tuesday at 7 pm I will be part of the “Regenerative Communities” Panel at El Nido. I am likely also participating in the “Regenerative Economies” Panel on Thursday at 6 pm at El Nido.

And I might do something on the Village Stage! Stay tuned.

Also, Miriam and Myra will be live painting at the art gallery!

Do I have any friends who are planning on being there? Come say hello!

