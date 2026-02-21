Derrick Broze Is Speaking at Envision Festival in Costa Rica!

It’s kinda last minute, but we’re on the way to Envision Festival in Costa Rica!
For the 5th time, I will be attending and participating in panels and potentially giving a workshop.
I will have my books and shirts available for purchase.
On Tuesday at 7 pm I will be part of the “Regenerative Communities” Panel at El Nido. I am likely also participating in the “Regenerative Economies” Panel on Thursday at 6 pm at El Nido.
And I might do something on the Village Stage! Stay tuned.
Also, Miriam and Myra will be live painting at the art gallery!
Do I have any friends who are planning on being there? Come say hello!