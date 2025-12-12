Derrick Broze Announces His New Memoir "A Man of My Word"!

Journalist Derrick Broze shares the official title and release date for his new memoir, A Man of My Word: How I Overcame Addiction, Depression, and Mental & Physical Prison!
The book will be released on December 22nd.
Learn more at AManofMyWord.com
Dec 12, 2025
Dec 12, 2025
