Debrief: Epstein Press Conference + Survivors Rally

Derrick Broze
Sep 05, 2025
Journalist Derrick Broze shares his thoughts on the Epstein press conference held on September 3rd, 2025, in Washington DC, as well as the "Stand with Survivors" Rally. Broze discusses what he thinks were the highlights of the events.

Support Derrick's efforts to document the events in DC: https://fundrazr.com/epsteinDC

Watch the highlight reel of the press conference and rally: https://theconsciousresistance.com/epstein-rally-press-conference/

See Derrick's photos from the events: https://derrickbroze.substack.com/p/photos-of-historic-stand-with-survivors

