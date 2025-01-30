Day 2 of The People's Reset: Mexico Starts at 10 am US Central!
Day 2 of The People's Reset: Mexico is focused on Permaculture & Food Independence!
We have an amazing set of speakers who are actually living the permaculture life and are ready to share their solutions!
Tune in on all The Conscious Resistance platforms and at TheGreaterReset.org starting at 10 am Central!
Derrick Broze's Journalism is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.