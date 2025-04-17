Playback speed
David Knight on Questioning Trump's Agenda & Remaining Principled

Derrick Broze
Apr 17, 2025
Transcript

Derrick Broze talks with independent journalist David Knight. David discusses his path to independent media, his career at Infowars and his thoughts on Alex Jones. He also discusses why principles and character matter and how many people are falling for the Trump deception. Knight also discusses his views as a Libertarian Christian and why many Christians are turning a blind eye to the crimes of Israel. Finally, David shares his thoughts on the future of the 2nd Trump admin.

Follow David's work: https://odysee.com/@DavidKnightShow:1

The Conscious Resistance Network is an independent media organization focused on empowering individuals through education, philosophy, health, and community organizing. We work to create a world where corporate and state power does not rule over the lives of free human beings.

The Conscious Resistance Network can be found here:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

