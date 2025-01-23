Friends,
If you are interested in hearing me speak in person in 2025, this is the page to follow!
I've got 4 talks so far for January and February and will have more to come.
Personally, I tend to feel that my in person presentations are some of my most important non-journalism work.
I hope to meet you in person.
In person is the best way. You do great and have that infectious energy.