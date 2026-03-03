Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

UPDATED: Charles Eisenstein on the Limits of the MAHA Movement & Political Action + Lessons from COVID1984

Derrick Broze
Mar 03, 2026

On Friday February 27th, 2026, Derrick Broze interviewed author Charles Eisenstein at Envision Festival in Costa Rica regarding his thoughts on the Make America Healthy Again movement. Derrick also asks Charles about the limits of political action following Charles’ involvement with Robert F. Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign and why he chose to leave the campaign. Finally, Derrick and Charles talk about where the world is six years after COVID1984.

Follow Charles’ work:

https://charleseisenstein.org/

Charles Eisenstein
Essays on civilization. myth, politics, ecology

Charles’ Essay: Fascism and the Antifestival

