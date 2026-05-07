Catherine Austin Fitts on Humanity's Awakening, AI, Fake Christians, and Solutions

On April 26, 2026, journalist Derrick Broze interviewed Catherine Austin Fitts, the founder of the Solari Report at Confluence in Central, Texas. Catherine shares her perspective on the progress of humanity’s awakening, her thoughts on using Artificial Intelligence, how Christians have been fooled to support Israel’s violence and murder, and why Solari’s “Young Builders” program is part of the solution.

Catherine Austin Fitts is the founder of the Solari Report and former Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development under the 1st Bush administration.

Follow Solar: https://solari.com/

Young Builders: https://solari.com/young-builders/