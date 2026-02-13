Derrick Broze's Journalism

Jim Davidson
35m

My friends in Colorado are fighting big wireless.

https://www.change.org/p/urge-the-town-of-nucla-to-release-public-records

Turbonutz
15h

Great report as always. I'm in Illinois, an hour south of Chicago. In almost every suburb down by me they have been installing fiberoptic, with no announcement and no clarity on who's doing it or paying for it. Then the providers come in and each town has their own provider using the same network of cables. I talked with one of the salesman and noticed it's a mesh network technology they wanted to put into my house. My personal guess is that they want every home to have a mesh network so that entire neighborhoods are saturated in wireless connectivity. I think we know where this is headed. Not sure how we can stop this and I don't see anyone wanting to. They guarantee cheap rates for life. So we can now pay for what the providers used to have to pay for and build towers and get permits and have liability for. I said no thanks and explained my concerns but the 25yr old kid selling Internet for 10hrs a day in 5° weather but he didn't seem to understand or care.

