Brit Card Digital ID is Coming - What's Your Plan?

In this clip from TCR Live #162, Derrick Broze breaks down the latest developments with the incoming Brit Card, digital ID program for the UK. What are UK citizens doing to prepare and avoid the digital ID scheme?

Show Notes: https://theconsciousresistance.com/britcard-digitalid/

True crime for anarchists, The Conscious Resistance challenges corporate and state power while offering real solutions for community flourishing. Indie journalist, Derrick Broze, covers current events outside of establishment narratives with original research, subversive perspectives, and opportunities to Exit and Build a freer world.

Want to dig deeper? Get exclusive films and interviews by Derrick Broze not available anywhere else, join CiVL.com

Visit the official The Conscious Resistance Network website for the latest reports:

https://www.theconsciousresistance.com

Enjoy our work? Sign up for monthly support:

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/derrickbroze

https://www.derrickbroze.substack.com

Send cash, love mail, and hate mail to:

Derrick Broze

6037 Fry Road, Suite #126, Box 184

Katy, Texas 77449

Support our work by purchasing a privacy phone from Above Phone by visiting

https://abovephone.com/?above=tcrn Use Code DBROZE50

Get Your Organic Mushroom Extracts from Cultivated-Mind: https://cultivated-mind.com/cm/Broze/

Don’t forget to use code “Broze” at checkout to get a 10% discount!