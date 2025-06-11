Derrick Broze's Journalism

Derrick Broze's Journalism

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake's avatar
Grp Cpn Lionel Mandrake
2hEdited

There is no way TPTB will relinquish power, wealth and our genocide voluntarily when they are factually criminally liable and will hang if convicted. Although its sad they crossed the Rubicon with the 2020 electoral coup, but wenmust face the hard reality. And I don't give a damn about what Alex Jones says - its been inevitable since 2020.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Suzanne O'Keeffe's avatar
Suzanne O'Keeffe
14m

Just like the "covid" op psyop, they need the buy in from enough people. If we all start laughing at them and hugging each other, they've totally lost.

One of the best about the convoy v. Trudeau

https://x.com/truckdriverpleb/status/1873568321213534560

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Derrick Broze
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture