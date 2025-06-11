Beware the losers trying to convince you that civil war is about to happen. Go search Luke Rudkowski's videos to see how many times over the years he's used similar clickbait titles. Alex Jones and Tim Pool are some of the worst as well. Do not give these people your time and money.
This is something I’ve warned about in the past. See this report WARNING: Alex Jones & Mike Adams Are Pushing a Faux “Revolution”and this one Don’t Fall for Alex Jones’ Civil War Deception and this one Is a Second Civil War Really Coming?
There is no way TPTB will relinquish power, wealth and our genocide voluntarily when they are factually criminally liable and will hang if convicted. Although its sad they crossed the Rubicon with the 2020 electoral coup, but wenmust face the hard reality. And I don't give a damn about what Alex Jones says - its been inevitable since 2020.
Just like the "covid" op psyop, they need the buy in from enough people. If we all start laughing at them and hugging each other, they've totally lost.
One of the best about the convoy v. Trudeau
https://x.com/truckdriverpleb/status/1873568321213534560