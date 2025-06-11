Beware the losers trying to convince you that civil war is about to happen. Go search Luke Rudkowski's videos to see how many times over the years he's used similar clickbait titles. Alex Jones and Tim Pool are some of the worst as well. Do not give these people your time and money.



This is something I’ve warned about in the past. See this report WARNING: Alex Jones & Mike Adams Are Pushing a Faux “Revolution”and this one Don’t Fall for Alex Jones’ Civil War Deception and this one Is a Second Civil War Really Coming?

